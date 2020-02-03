Runners are preparing for the upcoming 2020 Pan Am Cross Country Cup, held for the first time on Langford’s Bear Mountain in February. (Photo courtesy of Pan Am Cross Country Cup)

Teams finalized for Pan Am Cross Country Championship

The Pan Am Cross Country Community Race takes place on Feb. 29

With only four weeks until the 2020 Pan Am Cross Country Championships come to Victoria, the teams competing are finalized.

Teams from Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guadeloupe, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, United States and Venezuela will run in what is being called “one of the most challenging courses in Pan Am XC history.”

RELATED: Registration live for community race in most ‘prestigious’ international cross country event in B.C.

Athletes will compete in four races at Bear Mountain Resort in Langford on Saturday, Feb. 29. The races include two junior contests, where the men’s teams will take on an eight-kilometre course and the women will take on a six-kilometre course. Both senior men and women will run 10 kilometres.

“In the past, this event has been contested on flat courses and the Bear Mountain course will definitely test the athletes who are used to racing on flat grassy fields. This is a tough course,” stated Bruce Deacon, the event’s general manager.

In addition to the competition, there are a series of races that are open to the public.

RELATED: Cross country runners prepare for world class Pan Am Cup on West Shore

The five-kilometre Community Race kicks off the day’s festivities, followed by the Nations Cup for students in Grade 8 and under. For older students in Grades 9 to 12, the Pacific Northwest Youth Cup where teams of five boys and five girls can score points to determine the fastest city team.

“This is a festival of cross country running and you won’t want to miss it,” states Deacon.

For more information on the Pan Am XC Cup and to register for any of the public races visit panamxccup2020.com.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
