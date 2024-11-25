Teamwork saves runner’s life at Royal Victoria Marathon

A runner was saved by St. John Ambulance volunteers and paramedics after a cardiac arrest during an 8-kilometre race

A collaborative effort by St. John Ambulance volunteers and BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) personnel saved the life of a runner who suffered a cardiac arrest during the 2024 Royal Victoria Marathon.

The incident occurred during the 8-kilometre race on Oct. 13, when a participant collapsed. Bystanders quickly alerted nearby medical personnel, who initiated a coordinated response.

Teams from St. John Ambulance bike squads, BCEHS paramedics, and volunteer physicians provided life-saving measures, including CPR and defibrillation.

Thanks to their quick thinking, the runner was successfully resuscitated and transported to Royal Jubilee Hospital, where they received further treatment. The individual has since made a full recovery.

In recognition of the extraordinary efforts of those involved, St. John Ambulance and BCEHS have honoured them with Life-saving Awards and Chief Ambulance Officer Commendations.

“This incredible life-saving moment highlights exactly why we do what we do,” said Kelly McNeill-Sproxton, director of community services at St. John Ambulance. “Because our volunteers were onsite, they were able to respond immediately when every second mattered.”

A ceremony to honour these heroes, along with responders from the Victoria Fire Department and staff from the Royal Jubilee Hospital emergency and cardiology teams, will take place on Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in room 150 of the Royal Jubilee Hospital’s Patient Care Centre.