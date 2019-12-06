A digital rendering shows what the Lights of Wonder holiday light village will look like (File contributed/DVBA)

Technical difficulties delay Victoria’s $500,000 Christmas light village

The Lights of Wonder display was originally set to open on Dec. 13

Downtown Victoria’s Lights of Wonder Christmas village is facing technical problems that will delay the display’s unveiling.

In October the Downtown Victoria Business Association (DVBA) announced that it invested $500,000 into a new interactive holiday display, including a light-filled village filled with vendors. Originally the free, family event was scheduled to begin on Dec. 13, after technicians began getting to work on Nov. 30.

In a statement put forward by DVBA executive director Jeff Bray, however, it’s been noted that Dec. 13 isn’t going to happen.

READ MORE: Massive holiday light village coming to downtown Victoria

“The installation assembly is complex and the technical team requires additional time to bring this massive light display to life,” the statement reads. “Our project manager is working closely with the lighting vendor and installation partners to ensure we have everything in order before we bring Lights of Wonder to Greater Victoria.”

At this time, no new date for the Lights of Wonder has been released. Originally, the event was set to run evenings until Dec. 30.

