Protesters have peacefully gathered outside the Duncan Courthouse for most of the court dates related to Teddy the dog. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

Teddy the dog abuse case headed for February trial

Pre-trial hearing tomorrow in case that galvanized animal-lovers

Anderson Joe and Melissa Tooshley’s animal cruelty case is back in court Nov. 15 for a one-day pre-trial conference, court records show.

Joe and Tooshley are to answer to charges of animal cruelty after a dog, called Teddy, was seized from their care earlier this year, died from severe neglect.

READ MORE: Court date for animal cruelty trial to be set June 19

BC SPCA special constables seized the emaciated, chained dog in critical distress on Feb. 16. Teddy died two days later.

If convicted, Joe and Tooshley face a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals.

The case mobilized animal rights groups, with numerous rallies and a call for changes to animal rights laws. Protesters have been stationed peacefully outside the Duncan courthouse on most of the duo’s court dates, regardless of if Joe and Tooshley were in attendance or not.

RELATED STORY: Animal rights group plans protest

The trial date was originally scheduled to be Feb. 15, 2019 but court records now show the start date as Feb. 27 at 9:30 a.m. in courtroom 3 and continuing on March 1 at 9:30 a.m. in courtroom 2.

Check the B.C. Court Services Online page to confirm the schedule closer to the date.

Joe has been charged with two counts: causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal [CCC 445.1 (1)(a)] and failing to provide necessaries for an animal [CCC 446(1)(b)]. Tooshley has been charged with one count of failing to provide necessaries for an animal.

SEE RELATED: Cowichan Tribes looks to update animal bylaws in wake of abuse case


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Vancouver Island man survived for ‘days’ trapped in smashed truck
Next story
B.C. teacher suspended 5 days for touching colleague’s buttocks

Just Posted

Island Corridor Foundation optimistic about restoring rail service

If green-lighted, first priority would be Langford to Victoria route

Active investigation into reported sexual assault at CFB Esquimalt

An Oct. 5 allegation is being investigated by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Federal environment minister faces protesters in Saanich

Catherine McKenna defended her government’s environmental record

Food service workers at Victoria airport protest for second time in four months

Negotiations continue to drag on with employer Compass Group Canada, VAA refuses to engage

Taxis in bus lanes not being considered, Victoria Transit chair says

Susan Brice responds to a cab driver’s request for access to Douglas Street priority lanes

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

POLL: Have BC Ferry waits ever forced you to cancel your travel plans?

Many BC Ferry passengers heading out from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen on… Continue reading

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Currently, migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can only challenge detention through an immigration tribunal or a judicial review.

Canada Post issues new offer to employees as eBay calls on Ottawa to end strikes

Ebay is calling on the federal government to legislate an end to the Canada Post contract dispute, warning that quick action is needed to ensure retailers don’t lose out on critical Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

No G20 member has climate plan strong enough to meet Paris targets: report

Canada’s push to be a world leader in the fight against climate change may be hampered by its distinction for producing the most greenhouse gas emissions per person among the world’s 20 largest economies.

Federal and provincial government spend more dough on ecological ‘Timbits’

Ottawa and Victoria spend $14.65 million completing conservation area in southeastern B.C.

Most Read