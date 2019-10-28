Saanich police are investigating a report of unwanted sexual touching at a Saanich corn maze. (Unsplash)

Teen boys under investigation for unwanted sexual touching in Saanich corn maze

‘At 13, they clearly know right from wrong,’ says Saanich police officer

Saanich police are investigating three teenage boys for the sexual harassment of a 16-year-old girl inside the Galey Farms corn maze Friday evening.

Det. Staff Sgt.Chris Horsley said police were dispatched to the farm around 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 25 after a call came in about an assault. Upon arrival they learned that a 16-year-old girl had been sexually touched by one of three 13-year-old male suspects.

READ ALSO: Former child care worker charged with Saanich sexual assault pleads guilty

“Her mother was able to identify the group responsible but couldn’t identify the individual among them,” Horsley said. Police detained the three boys.

“I think it is a mistake to minimize the actions of the offenders simply because of their age,” Horsley said. “At 13, they clearly know right from wrong and we don’t want to diminish the impact it had on the victim.

“That behaviour is completely inappropriate.”

The boys were later released, but the investigation is ongoing. Horsley emphasizes that under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, anyone past the age of 12 can be subject to criminal charges.

READ ALSO: Surge in requests for help, reports of sexual assault since #MeToo

“As a police agency that often deals with sexual assaults, we know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,” he said. “That’s why we treat these calls seriously. It has an impact on people and their sense of security.”


