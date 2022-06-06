RCMP are investigating a fatal collision after a teen was struck by a vehicle and died on the Nanaimo Parkway Saturday, June 4. (News Bulletin file)

Teen dead after being hit by vehicle on the Nanaimo Parkway

Suspect driver turned herself in to police next morning, 15-year-old boy’s death under investigation

A teen is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the highway in Nanaimo this weekend.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP media release, the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the southbound lanes of the Nanaimo Parkway near the Aulds Road intersection. Several motorists had called 911 to report an unknown person running in and out of traffic.

“Other callers said that this individual had now been struck by a vehicle, so police, fire and EHS responded,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien. “That individual, later identified as a 15-year-old male youth from Nanaimo, was deceased.”

The B.C. Coroners Service also attended to confirm the death and identification.

The highway was closed for several hours while investigators examined the scene. Weather at the time of the collision was cloudy with light rain and the deceased was wearing dark clothing.

The following morning a woman came forward and identified herself as the individual who struck the deceased, O’Brien said. Her vehicle was seized — a Nissan SUV — for a forensic examination.

O’Brien said the woman, who is in her early 20s, was released unconditionally with no charges while the investigation continues. Police say the woman told them that she had not remained at the scene of the collision.

The Nanaimo RCMP Victim Services is engaged with the family and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone who has dash cam video or has eye witness evidence is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-19019.


Emergency services responded to multiple reports of a pedestrian being struck along the Nanaimo Parkway near the Jingle Pot Road and Mostar Road intersection at approximately midnight on Saturday, June 4. Both north and southbound lanes of traffic were closed while services were on scene. (Photo by Inge Nakagawa)

