Teen died of suspected overdose on Vancouver Island: RCMP

Police say teen likely died from a mix of hydromorphone, which is an opioid, and cough medicine

Campbell River RCMP have confirmed a teenager has died of a suspected drug overdose.

The investigation into the youth’s medical emergency has led police to believe that a combination of the opioid hydromorphone and non-prescription cough medicine was the cause of the deadly overdose, according to a media release from the RCMP on April 22.

Hydromorphone is available in liquid and tablet form, and is used to treat pain severe enough to require opioid treatment. The brand name is Dilaudid.

Const. Maury Tyre said it’s extremely important for youth and parents to understand the dangers that are posed by all drugs, including the use of prescription and non-prescription medications.

"Although police do speak in schools and offer drug and alcohol education, there is a need for this information to be regularly re-affirmed in the home and in the community to safeguard our youth," said Tyre. "The reality is, this kind of tragedy affects people of all walks of life and socio-economic levels, sometimes through addiction, and sometimes through experimentation."

The Campbell River RCMP offered condolences to the family and friends of the youth at this difficult time. Police said they will not be providing further information.

If you wish to report a crime or ongoing criminal activity, please contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. If you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.