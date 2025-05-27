Teen fatally stabbed in Abbotsford identified in online fundraiser

Billy Ledoux died Sunday following stabbing at Larch Park

The 15-year-old victim of a fatal stabbing in Abbotsford on Sunday (May 25) has been identified on social media and through an online fundraiser.

Family members have identified the victim as Billy Ledoux.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) reported on Monday that a youth died after being stabbed at Larch Park, located on Beck Road in east Abbotsford.

Police said the call about the stabbing came in at 7:36 p.m.

The teen was found on scene suffering from critical injuries, and he died despite the immediate efforts of bystanders and first responders.

Police said two youth suspects were arrested shortly afterwards, and the incident was targeted.

Speaking to the media on Monday morning, APD media officer Const. Paul Walker said there are still many questions that need to be answered about the circumstances that led to the stabbing.

“Our goal right now is evidence collection, the investigative team putting a case together of advancing this to the charge-approval stage, as well as supporting the people that need the support that are impacted – not only friends and family but the acquaintances of all three individuals that were involved,” Walker said.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now heading the investigation. No new information has been released as of Tuesday morning (May 27).

Meanwhile, family members have set up a GoFundMe page.

“We tragically lost our boy last night in a way nobody should leave this world,” states the page, started by Ledoux's sister.

“We are lost for words, all I can think to do is help our parents with the upcoming costs.”

The page states that Ledoux has seven siblings.

“Our lives won’t be the same without your smile little brother,” it says.

The fundraising page can be found at gofundme.com by searching “Rest in Paradise Billy.”

Ledoux was a student at Yale Secondary, which released a statement to families on Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the unexpected passing of a student in Grade 10. As a close-knit school community, the news of this death is hard of all of us, especially for the family and friends,” stated principal Stan Wiebe on behalf of the school.

He stated that the school’s critical incident response team has been activated, and additional counselling and district staff are available to support those “experiencing difficulty with the situation.”

“To respect privacy and confidentiality, we will not be providing further details related to this incident,” Wiebe wrote.

Under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of youths who are charged is protected unless and until they are tried as an adult.

Judges are permitted to pose an adult sentence for serious offences such as murder when the offender is 14 years or older.