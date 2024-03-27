Teen followed by man who asked him to perform sexual acts: Vancouver police

13-year-old managed to get to a safe place and tell a family member what happened, VPD says

Vancouver police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy says he was approached by a stranger outside of a SkyTrain station and asked to carry out sexual acts.

The Vancouver Police Department says the young teen was walking alone near the 29th Avenue Station, by Duchess Street and Euclid Avenue, around 8 p.m. last Friday (March 22). A male stranger approached the boy and asked him where he lives and where he was going.

The boy told police he tried to walk away but the stranger followed him and began asking him to carry out sexual acts. VPD says the 13-year-old was able to make it to a safe place and report what happened to a family member.

“This must have been a frightening and disturbing experience for the teenager…,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement. She commended the boy for reporting the incident to a trusted adult.

Police say the suspect is described as a South Asian man in his 20s with a skinny build. He’s about 5’8” tall, has short dark hair and a moustache and was carrying a blue umbrella at the time of the incident. VPD says the man also spoke with a South Asian accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

READ ALSO: Men, young boys increasingly targeted by sextortion scams, B.C. police warn