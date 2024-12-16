Teen in critical condition after getting hit by Jeep in North Vancouver

16-year-old in hospital after incident late Sunday afternoon

Mounties in North Vancouver, B.C., say a 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a Jeep.

RCMP says the collision happened around 5:30 on Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Capilano and Paisley roads.

Police say in a statement issued Monday that the Jeep was travelling south on Capilano Road when the teen “entered the roadway and was struck”.

The girl, who is from North Vancouver, is in critical condition and being treated at hospital while the driver of the Jeep is co-operating with investigators.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, but RCMP says they have ruled out impaired driving as a factor.

North Vancouver RCMP spokesman Const. Mansoor Sahak says police are also offering victim support for those affected by the crash.