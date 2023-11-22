Teen in hospital after being struck by vehicle on the highway in Nanaimo

Friend of patient reportedly tried to stop her from stepping out into traffic

A teen is in hospital being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Nanaimo.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, an officer on patrol came upon the incident just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the intersection of Norwell Drive and the old Island Highway.

“The vehicle involved was a white Subaru travelling south on the Island Highway and was approaching the Norwell intersection on a green light in the right-hand lane,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson. “A woman ran out onto the road, against the red light and not in a crosswalk.”

O’Brien said the victim had a friend with her who tried to stop her, but was unable to and she was struck by the Subaru.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance responded to the scene and the 17-year-old patient was taken to hospital with reportedly serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

O’Brien said the collision was witnessed by another driver who verified the circumstances of the incident and investigators determined that speed, drugs and alcohol were not contributing factors.

There is no pedestrian crosswalk on that side of the intersection, but there is a pedestrian overpass crossing over the old Island Highway from Jingle Pot Road to Norwell Drive.

“Sadly, we have a victim who is in the hospital and it will be a while before they recover, but this is a reminder that crosswalks are there for a reason,” O’Brien said. “They’re meant for you to cross safely and to only cross when you have the [traffic light] to say you can cross … We’re looking at a situation where an individual ran, unexpectedly, across the highway and was struck.”

