Teen newcomer hurt in B.C. hit-and-run grateful for adopted country's support

14-year-old had just attended his first-ever festival, the B.C. Halal Festival at Holland Park

A 14-year-old boy who was injured in a hit-and-run incident outside the B.C. Halal Food Festival in Surrey is grateful for the overwhelming support and kindness he has received during his recovery.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday (June 22), Surrey Police Service front-line officers were called to a report of a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Old Yale Road and Mall Access, between Holland Park and Central City Mall, an SPS release said.

Officers arrived to find a 14-year-old boy had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the scene; the teen was transported to the hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with non-life-threatening injuries, including a concussion, brain injury, a fractured pelvis and a broken hand where all the bones were shattered.

That evening, Abdirahman was excited to attend his first-ever festival, the B.C. Halal Food Festival at Holland Park, but when he was crossing the street, he was struck by an allegedly impaired driver.

Ifrah Abshir, Abdirahman's cousin, told the Surrey Now-Leader that Abdirahman recently finished Gade 8 and is excited to start Grade 9 in the fall. "A milestone that means a lot to both him and our family," she said.

Abdirahman and his family are from Somalia but left due to the ongoing conflict and spent four years in Uganda before their sponsorship application was approved, allowing them to come to Canada a year ago.

Abdirahman's uncle, Abdiweli Omar, and his colleagues helped support the family during their first year. "It's been long, four years of struggle trying to get them here," Omar said. "Thankfully, everything worked out with COVID delay and all that."

Abshir said life in Canada has been good for the teen.

"Since arriving, Abdirahman has been able to truly enjoy his childhood for the first time — free from the constant worry and restrictions of living in a conflict zone," she said.

"He’s been making up for lost time, spending time with friends, exploring his new surroundings, and embracing the opportunities that come with living in Canada. While adjusting to a new country hasn’t been without its challenges, he’s grateful for every new day and the sense of safety he felt arriving to Canada."

Abshir recently set up a GoFundMe for her cousin. The funds raised will be used to cover lost income, medical expenses such as rehabilitation, transportation, and alleviate some financial stress from the family so they can be by Abdirahman's side.

Abdirahman was released from the hospital on Saturday (June 28) and will undergo surgery on his broken hand next week. He expresses his gratitude for the support, kind words and responses he has received through the GoFundMe.

Omar added that although this is another hurdle for his nephew, he will overcome it with the support of his family and the community.

-With files from Tricia Leslie