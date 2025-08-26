Vancouver Island child killed by car while rollerblading with family

Police say speed was a factor after a car struck a teen in Cobble Hill

A 12-year-old youth has died following a tragic collision in Cobble Hill on the evening of Monday, Aug. 25.

Shawnigan Lake RCMP say officers were called to the 4100-block of Hillbank Road just after 8:30 p.m., where the teen was struck by a vehicle while rollerblading with family members.

According to police, a northbound Honda Civic lost control, hitting the youth before crashing into a telephone pole. The victim died at the scene.

Both occupants of the vehicle, age 17, suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment.

“While we do not suspect that alcohol was involved, it has been determined that speed played an important role in this tragic incident,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the BC RCMP. “The investigation remains in its early stages and police continue to gather evidence.”

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP and a collision analyst were called in to assist with the investigation.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514.