Teen trapped after fall into ocean in Chemainus rescued by emergency crews

Emergency crews successful in difficult rescue

A teen had to be rescued after falling down an embankment into the freezing ocean in Chemainus on Friday, Feb. 14.

At about 3 p.m. the North Cowichan Fire Department, British Columbia Ambulance Service and Ladysmith Search and Rescue were called to an accident along the waterfront near the Daniel Street Park.

A teen was climbing a tree along the embankment and fell into the ocean, suffering a dislocated shoulder. Because of his injuries, he was unable to climb out on his own.

Emergency crews tried but were unable to rescue the youth from the beach. Instead, they attempted the rescue from the top of the embankment, using a basket stretcher to lift him to safety. A team of about 10 rescue workers used a series of rope pulleys to hoist him to safety.

Once the injured youth was up the embankment, crews faced another challenge: navigating the wooded area.

Daniel Street residents Kim Brownlee and Al Fuller were at a nearby coffee shop when they heard the Chemainus Fire Hall siren. When they returned home, they were surprised to find fire trucks, an ambulance and search and rescue vehicles parked in front of their house.

Crews went through Brownlee and Fuller's property, using a wooden bridge in their backyard to reach the accident site.

"The most people we've had on that bridge is six and I was worried then," Fuller said, keeping a watchful eye on the rotting logs supporting the bridge as the crew carried the injured youth across.

The bridge held and the crew navigated the snowy, slippery terrain to bring the youth to the waiting ambulance.

Cold from the icy water and in significant pain from his dislocated shoulder, the teen was transported to the hospital by ambulance.