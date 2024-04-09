Teenage girl hit with baton, Nanaimo RCMP ask for witnesses

Police asking for help with investigation into altercation on Labieux Road in March

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help from witnesses who may have information about an altercation in which a 15-year-old girl was injured from being struck with a baton.

According to an RCMP press release, the incident happened March 21 at about 10:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Labieux Road. A 15-year-old was assaulted by a girl whom she knew and sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe a group of young people witnessed the altercation and that someone recorded the incident on video.

Police have also learned the assault victim and another person flagged down a passing motorist, who was unknown to them, and who drove them to a residence in the 600 block of Second Street.

On March 22, police arrested a girl who had received minor injuries from a bladed weapon during the altercation.

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help from anyone who may have witnessed an altercation that took place between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on March 21, and are also asking anyone with a recording of the incident to come forward. Investigators are also urging the person who gave a ride to two young women the night of the assault to contact them by calling the Nanaimo RCMP detachment’s non-emergency number at 250-754-2345 and referencing file No. 2024-8771.

