An RCMP cruiser is seen leaving a Langford residence on Aug. 8. (Karissa Gall/News Staff)

Teenage girl’s sudden death in Langford prompts B.C. Coroners Service, West Shore RCMP investigation

West Shore RCMP received a report of a deceased teenage girl found in a Langford residence on Aug. 8

West Shore RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service were called to a Langford residence Thursday afternoon after the sudden death of a teenager.

Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations officer for the West Shore RCMP, confirmed officers received a report of a deceased teenage girl at a residence and investigators attended the scene along with the coroner.

“At this time the death does not appear to be suspicious and no foul play is suspected,” Saggar said.

Andy Watson, a spokesperson for the BC Coroners Service, confirmed they are investigating the death of a female Langford teenager.

Neither Watson nor Saggar were able to confirm the identity of the deceased, her exact age or the cause of death since the investigation is ongoing.

