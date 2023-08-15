Teenage hikers find and save girl crying for help in Vancouver Island woods

The teens received a certificate of appreciation from the West Shore RCMP

Teens Gabe Kingston and Kyle Hadley were hiking in Gowlland Tod Park in Highlands when they heard a cry for help from a 14-year-old girl who was stuck on a dangerously steep part of the trail.

The hikers were quick to act as Kingston called 911 and Hadley was able to climb the trail and guide the young girl down to safety.

“We had just taken up hiking and this was the first time Kyle and I had been on this particular trail,” said Kingston in a statement. “It was overall a pretty fortunate set of circumstances that led us there. We are happy she is safe.”

Before Kingston had called, the West Shore RCMP already received a call from the concerned grandmother of the stranded hiker. In Gowlland Tod Park, the grandmother and granddaughter had gone for a hike and been separated along the trail.

Although police immediately arrived after the call and started searching for the missing girl, the hikers were the first to locate the girl.

“The young girl who was unharmed, was reunited with her family,” said West Shore RCMP’s Cpl. Nancy Sagger. “We want to recognize these young citizens, who heard a cry for help and acted quickly to get a fellow citizen to safety.”

Both teens were given a certificate of appreciation, issued by Supt. Todd Preston.

