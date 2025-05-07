 Skip to content
Teenage pedestrian dies in Duncan highway crash

Incident took place at 8:40 p.m. on May 6
Citizen Staff
cops-6
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on the TCH in Duncan on May 6. (Citizen file photo)(Citizen file photo)

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a truck on the Trans-Canada Highwy in Duncan on Tuesday, May 6.

The collision took place at the Trunk Road intersection at approximately 8:40 p.m., RCMP said Wednesday morning.

Early evidence gathered at the scene indicated that a semi truck was travelling south on the Trans-Canada Highway when it hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital but succumbed to their injuries. 

A traffic reconstructionist attended the scene to conduct a comprehensive examination and collect further evidence to advance the investigation.

Part of the investigation will be to determine the actions of the pedestrian and the semi-truck prior to the collision, said Corp. Alex Bérubé, RCMP spokesperson. However, at this point in the investigation, criminality is not thought to be a factor in this incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

