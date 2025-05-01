Teenager severely injured after Port Hardy assault, suspect arrested

Investigation revealed that both the victim and the suspect are known to each other

A teenager is recovering after an alleged assault left them severely injured in a wooded area of the Gwa’Sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations (GNN) Reserve.

On April 30, just before 6:00 p.m., "Port Hardy RCMP responded to an isolated dirt road on the GNN reserve for a report of a youth severely injured," wrote Cpl. Alex Berube, media relations, in a news release.

"Upon attendance, police received information that a suspect was seen fleeing the scene into the bushes. As officers contained the area, the RCMP Police Dog Service (PDS) was flown from the Comox Valley to the scene via the RCMP helicopter. The Police Service Dog tracked a youth suspect who was subsequently arrested. A second youth suspect was identified and taken into custody from a residence nearby."

According to the release, the youth victim was transported to hospital where they are receiving care for serious, but not believed to be, life threatening injuries.

"The investigation revealed that both the victim and the suspect are known to each other," added Berube.

"The safety of our community depends on everyone participating," said Port Hardy RCMP Staff Sgt. Kim Rutherford, detachment commander. "Thank you to those who observed, reported and rendered assistance. BC EHS, Port McNeill RCMP, RCMP Air Services, Police Dog Services and the Port Hardy RCMP worked together to ensure a swift restoration of community safety."

Berube noted the investigation is still ongoing with the assistance of the Island District RCMP General Investigation Section.

"Police are asking anyone who may have information about this incident who have not yet spoken with police to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Hardy RMCP at 250-949-6335.