Teens take responsibility for slashing vehicle tires at West Shore Town Centre

The incident was reported to police on Aug. 28

Earlier this year RCMP were called to the West Shore Town Centre parking lot after a report that three separate vehicles had their tires slashed.

The incident happened on Aug. 28, and following an investigation, police were able to identify three 14-year-old suspects who were caught on mall surveillance camera stabbing the vehicle tires.

All three admitted to being responsible and have since completed a restorative justice forum.

According to Cpl. Nancy Saggar, the West Shore Restorative Justice Program is facilitated by volunteers who organize community justice forums where the accused take ownership of their actions and, agree to reparations thereby diverting offenders away from criminal courts.

The teens completed the Restorative Justice Forum this week, where they took responsibility for their actions, wrote apology letters, and paid a combined fine of $1,050, which was distributed amongst the victims to help cover the cost of tire replacements.

“Each of the youth also donated a Christmas hamper this season. The youth were all very remorseful and sincere in giving their apologies to the victims. I am confident the youth have learned a valuable lesson through this process and have successfully been diverted away from the criminal courts,” said Randie Johal, West Shore Restorative justice coordinator.

READ MORE: Vehicle bursts into flames during West Shore commute