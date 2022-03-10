The Town of View Royal is warning motorists to expect brief delays Friday morning when travelling on Island Highway between Wilfert and Hart roads. (Photo Courtesy of Town of View Royal)

Telecom lines installation to cause brief traffic delays Friday in View Royal

Traffic on Island Highway between Wilfert and Hart roads will see mid-morning delays

The Town of View Royal is warning motorists to expect a brief traffic delay on Island Highway this Friday morning (March 11).

Telus will be installing new fibre optic lines in the area between Wilfert and Hart roads between 10 and 11 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., one lane of northbound traffic will be closed and at approximately 10:30 a.m., all lanes will be closed for about two minutes while the line is brought across the roadway.

Work will continue for another half hour, but traffic disruptions are not expected once the line has been brought across the road.

Traffic control staff will be on site to direct traffic, and motorists are asked to lower their speed and use caution while travelling through the work zone.

