Telegraph Cove Resort announces it's ready to operate this summer

After a massive fire broke out along the Telegraph Cove boardwalk back on Dec. 31, 2024, causing tremendous damage to the historic northern Vancouver Island tourist attraction, the owners of the Telegraph Cove Resort, Gordie and Marilyn Graham, are pleased to announce that many improvements have taken place and the rebuild continues to move ahead at a steady pace.

"Although we will be operating in an adapted way this year, all of the significant repairs required to allow visitors to camp, dine, fish, and take part in our incredible nature tours are complete!" said the Graham's in a news release posted online May 24. "Our hotel rooms and most cabins are ready to host guests. We invite you to come see the Cove as it goes through this remarkable transformation!"

While the rebuild was definitely slow to start, the Graham's noted it was mainly due to the "large environmental clean-up and adaptations required to meet new building codes."

With those hurdles now out of the way, things have been moving along quickly.

"Most of the pilings have been replaced and the damaged areas of the boardwalk can be reinstalled," stated the Graham's. "We are thrilled to announce that the boardwalk repairs already extend past the Old Saltery Pub! The sewage treatment plant, which was also harmed by the fire, is now repaired and fully functional to allow guests in cabins and staff in accommodations."

As for what's new this season, the owners confirmed the area at the beginning of the boardwalk will be "bustling as we greet and feed guests from this location. We have constructed a new site between the office and store where a big bar-b-que will be serving delicious, hot meals of the quality you have come to know at the Cove. The general store has been converted into a comfortable eating area, serving coffee, baked goods, and snacks. The Hotel up on the hill now contains a gift shop for clothing, specialty items, and souvenirs in the stunning foyer."

Also, the Graham's confirmed all the tours are running.

"Our Grizzly Bear Tours are up and running with mama bears out teaching their babies how to forage for food. Whales are already in and delighting guests aboard the Prince of Whales zodiac tours. The ever-incredible Broughton Archipelago and its surrounding areas can be enjoyed with North Island Kayak tours and rentals. All of these tours showcase the spectacular wildlife of the North Island including sea otters, porpoises, dolphins, orca, eagles, sea lions and seals."

The Graham's added they wanted to say a heartfelt thanks to everyone for the "tremendous support you have given us. We will continue to keep you informed of the progress we are making. We hope to see you at the Cove soon!"