Temperature records broken in Esquimalt Harbour and four other B.C. cities

The last temperature record in Esquimalt Harbour was set in 1999

Esquimalt Harbour broke record temperatures yesterday with a high of 13.6 C.

The prior record, set in 1999, was 12.6 C.

According to Environment Canada, four other temperature records were broken in B.C. yesterday:

Race Rocks Lightstation: New record 12.1 C with the previous record set in 2016 at 10.6 C

Squamish Airport: New record 11.6 C with the previous record set in 2001 at 11.2 C

Warfield: New record 8.3 C with the previous record set in 2010 at 8 C

White Rock: New record 15.7 C with the previous record set in 2008 at 15.2 C

