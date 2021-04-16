Temperature records eyed for Victoria with sunny weekend forcast

A weekend of sunny skies may have Victoria breaking temperature records, according to an Environment Canada meteorologist. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

With one record-breaking day under its belt, Victoria very well may see more top temperatures this weekend.

On Wednesday, Victoria recorded a 21.1 C high making it the hottest April 14 on record since 1926. That year, April 14 had a high of 20.6 C.

With projected highs of 22 C on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist says it’s possible more records will be hit. The highest historical temperatures for April 15, 16 and 17 are 23.1 C, 17.9 C and 19.4 C, respectively.

“I’ve noticed people are getting burns already,” Lundquist said. “It’s good to get vitamin D, but people need to stay sun safe.”

If there is a UV index of 3 or higher, people should be seeking shade, covering up and using broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. A full list of sun safety information can be found at canada.ca.

