Temperatures expected to level to seasonal norms Aug. 1 for most of B.C.

Cooling stations are set up across Williams Lake and the downtown BIA is handing out free cold water

July 31 was another hot day in much of B.C. and across the country, with heat warnings issued from the Boundary to Peace River regions of the province.

A ridge of high pressure was expected to bring temperatures of up to 32 degrees celsius in the Peace River and Fort Nelson regions, up to 34 degrees celsius in the North Thompson, 100 Mile, Cariboo, Prince George, Stuart - Nechako, North Columbia and Kinbasket regions and up to 38 degrees celsius in the Okanagan Valley, Fraser Canyon, South Thompson, Boundary and West Kootenay regions.

But temperatures are expected to return to typical levels today for most of the province with the exception of B.C.'s Peace River and Fort Nelson regions, where temperatures are expected to level by Saturday.

In Williams Lake, the Downtown Business Improvement Association was handing out free cold water for the second day in a row.

"We do this on hot days," said executive director Sherry Yonkman, adding that they handed out water to about one dozen people on Wednesday, July 30 when temperatures were three degrees shy of hitting a temperature record.

Across Canada, 300 weather alerts were issued including seven severe thunderstorm watches for the Yukon and parts of B.C. The remaining alerts were heat warnings - in B.C.'s Central and North Okanagan regions including Kelowna and Vernon, paired with severe thunderstorm warnings.

Environment Canada advises people in areas under heat warnings to watch for early signs of heat illness, such as feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst, headache, or unusually dark urine. Seniors, persons living alone or those with pre-existing health conditions are particularly at risk. Check on family, friends, and neighbours and anyone working in the heat is recommended to take regular breaks in a cool, shaded location.

For more information on online resources about heat-related illness, people can call HealthLinkBC at 811 or go to https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/heat-related-illness.

With files from Ruth Lloyd.