Temperatures will rise slightly this week, after last week’s chilly weather conditions. (Kendra Crighton/Black Press Media)

Temperatures expected to warm up slightly this week

The lowest temperature expected this week is 1 C

Monday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies, with a 30 per cent chance of rain early in the morning becoming a mix of sun and cloud. Overnight will be cloudy after midnight, with a 30 per cent chance of showers before morning. A high of 7 C and a low of 1 C is expected.

READ ALSO: Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs plan to stay at Legislature for ‘as long as necessary’

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10 C. Overnight will be cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 4 C.

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies and a high of 7 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods, with a low of 4 C.

READ ALSO: 90-unit apartment building proposed for Sooke Road in Langford

Thursday will see periods of rain throughout the day and into the night, with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 3 C.

Friday will be cloudy, with a high of 9 C. An overnight low of 3 C is expected, with cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police seek help in locating missing Cortes Island man
Next story
Bumper to bumper traffic on Trans-Canada Highway due to reported crash

Just Posted

Esquimalt adds more legislation for private docks in its waterways

More than 30 docks had been put into the Gorge Waterway without proper zoning

Value of B.C. exports down 6.4 per cent in 2019 compared to 2018

Slumping sales for various wood related products accounted for the drop

90-unit apartment building proposed for Sooke Road in Langford

Building would contribute to neighbourhood centre on Sooke Road

Saanich to pitch One Planet framework for sustainable living to other Island municipalities

Saanich joined the One Planet Cities Project in 2018

Saanich karate kid to represent Vancouver Island at upcoming BC Games

Three other club members to attend as coach, officials

VIDEO: ‘Parasite’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Bong Joon Ho’s satire took best director, best original screenplay and best international film

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Pipeline protesters served with injunction for blocking Vancouver ports

Coastal GasLink protesters ordered to stop blockading access points in Vancouver and Delta

New Island team aimed at rejuvenating boys softball

Orange Sox hope to play in 2020 and 2022 B.C. Summer Games

Abbotsford golfer Nick Taylor wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Second PGA Tour victory means spot in 2020 Masters

Canadian basketball legend Bill Robinson dead at 71

Prolific player put Island town on the map and steered the national team at the 1976 Olympics

Police seek help in locating missing Cortes Island man

Miles Meester was last seen Thursday evening

On 10th anniversary of Vancouver Olympics, public figures reflect on mixed legacy

Despite Olympic Village going into receivership, Games brought Canada Line, safer Sea-to-Sky Highway

Most Read