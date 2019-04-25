Temporary CCTV cameras will be deployed Saturday in preparation for the TC 10K and the Khalsa Day Parade, which both take place on Sunday, April 28. (Black Press file photo)

Temporary CCTV cameras added around downtown Victoria

Cameras go up Saturday for big Sunday events

The Victoria Police Department will be deploying temporary cameras for this year’s TC 10K and the Khalsa Day Parade on Sunday, to ensure the public’s safety during these events.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Slugfest at the 2019 Super Channel Championships

The temporary cameras will be placed in public spaces in accordance with B.C. and national privacy legislation and will be going up by Saturday, April 27. The cameras will be taken down shortly after the events and temporary signs will be posted to ensure those in the area are aware.

READ ALSO: James Bay street corner could house public berry patch

Both events are taking place on Sunday, April 28 and there will be multiple road closures.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Langley deck collapse

Just Posted

Gardeners can stock up for spring at Saanich’s Horticulture Centre of the Pacific

Spring Plant Sale runs April 26 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

James Bay street corner could house public berry patch

The James Bay Neighborhood Association is hoping to offer berries locals

Busy day for passengers on BC Ferries

First two sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay full Thursday morning

High of 16 C for Thursday

Plus your weekend forecast

New commemorative loonie marking progress for LGBTQ2+ rights draws mixed response

Critics say coin’s date of 1969 ‘equality’ is misleading

WATCH: Cougar saunters through Metchosin yard

Spring cougar sighting caught on camera

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Langley deck collapse

Close relative Satwant Garcha makes daily trips to visit those injured at the wedding

Allegedly intoxicated man arrested after 3 paramedics attacked at Kamloops hospital

Paramedics had transported the man to Royal Inlands Hospital for medical treatment

Canadian privacy watchdogs find major shortcomings in Facebook probe

The probe followed reports that Facebook had let an outside organization use an app to access users’ personal info

B.C., Ottawa talk 50/50 split on abandoned bus-route service

B.C. has paid $2 million on a bus service for the northern part of the province

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

New report on 2017 wildfires calls for better coordination with B.C. First Nations

Tsilhqot’in National Government documents 2017 disaster and lists 33 calls to action

Most Read