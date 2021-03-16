Temporary closure coming for Lochside Regional Trail ahead of repaving near Swan Lake

A section of the Lochside Regional Trail between Saanich Road and Swan Street will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 22-25 for asphalt repair work. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Whether it’s for commuting or for pleasure, the Lochside Regional Trail is a well-used corridor for cyclists and pedestrians alike, so the Capital Regional District (CRD) is giving users advanced notice about an upcoming trail closure near Swan Lake for repaving work.

From March 22 to 25, the Lochside Regional Trail will be closed between Saanich Road and Swan Street for asphalt repairs. The temporary closure will last from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day to allow crews to undertake the routine maintenance work.

A detour route has been planned and trail-users will be encouraged to go around the closed section by coming off the trail at Saanich Road and then turning down Swan Street to meet back up with the trail.

