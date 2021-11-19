The District of Highlands is warning residents to expect delays with temporary road closures along two roads due to emergency flood damage repairs. (Black Press Media file photo)

Temporary road closures into next week as crews repair damage in Highlands

Sections of Millstream Lake Road and Ross Durrance Road will be closed for 20 minute stretches

The District of Highlands is advising motorists to expect temporary road closures Friday through Tuesday.

In a news release, the municipality said emergency road and shoulder repairs are underway on Millstream Lake Road (north of Munn Road) and Ross Durrance Road.

The repairs are due to significant flooding earlier this week and will involve road closures of up to 20 minutes at a time at various locations along the two roads between Nov. 19 and 23.

