Ten bikes reported stolen in 24 hours in Victoria

VicPD asking residents to check their bikes after spike in thefts

Ten bikes and one bicycle trailer were reported stolen in a 24-hour period. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

The Victoria Police Department is warning the public after 10 bikes — and one bicycle trailer — were reported stolen within a 24-hour period.

The bikes were reported stolen from neighbourhoods across Victoria, but there is nothing to indicate the thefts were linked.

Officers are reminding bicycle owners to lock their bikes with heavy duty locks and when possible take them inside. VicPD is asking anyone who keeps their bike in a garage, shed or storage locker, to check on it and ensure it is secured.

Cyclists can register their bike through VicPD’s free bike registry. For more information visit vicpd.ca/bike or visit the Stolen Bicycle Avengers Facebook group, where officers post photographs and descriptions of unregistered recovered bikes.