Tennessee man charged with physical abuse of 8-week-old girl

The baby’s mom’s boyfriend has been charged in the case

Investigators say a Tennessee man has been charged with physically abusing an 8-week-old girl.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office began looking into the girl’s injuries in August 2018.

The girl survived. Details about her injuries were not released.

TBI said in a news release Monday that the infant’s mother’s former boyfriend, Michael Middleton, was indicted Friday on an aggravated child abuse charge.

The 31-year-old Middleton, of Lexington, has been arrested and he is being held without bond at the Henderson County jail.

A clerk at Henderson County Circuit Court said Monday there was no paperwork immediately available on Middleton’s case and it could not be determined if he has a lawyer. Middleton is awaiting his first court appearance.

The Associated Press

