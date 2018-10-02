‘They had nowhere else to go,’ mayoral candidate hosting tent city campers

‘Garbage guru’ David Shebib opens his property to more than 20 campers

After a two-week stay in Goldstream Park’s campground, the tent city campers are moving into the backyard of a Saanich mayoral candidate.

“This is the last resort, they had nowhere to go so I decided that this was it,” said David Shebib, who is once again running for Saanich mayor. “I don’t see politicians coming up with any answers.”

Chrissy Brett, the leader of the homeless camp known as Camp Namegans, said there are about 20 to 25 campers moving into the space on Shebib’s property.

“They have until Judgment Day, Oct. 20,” Shebib said.

Shebib is not new to tent cities or the issues of homelessness. He says he was arrested in 2014 for promoting a tent city at the former BC Hydro Rock Bay site that was undergoing remediation. In 2014 Shebib ran for election in all 13 municipalities.

READ MORE: Tent city campers pack up and leave Goldstream Park

READ MORE: Neighbours fear impact of tent city residents on Goldstream Provincial Park

READ MORE: Needles found at Goldstream campground in Langford

Lindsay Byers of Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing confirmed that all of the homeless campers have left Goldstream campground. In an email, she said the ministry is continuing to work with campers to offer shelter. Since the Regina Park tent city, only 10 people have accepted the offer.

Four shelters in Greater Victoria, Byers said, are prepared to take some new people, including Rock Bay Landing, Sandy Merriman Shelter, Victoria Native Friendship Centre and Arbutus Shelter.

READ MORE: Costs of homelessness far outweighs cost of housing says advocate

READ MORE: Langford mayor upset with province over homeless camp

READ MORE: Tent city holds rally in front of Goldstream Park campground

Brett said they had nowhere else to go and wanted to stay as a group.

“[Shebib] had listened to the rhetoric of ‘take them home to your own backyard if you so care to,’ and he said, ‘why not,’” Brett said upon arrival at Shebib’s home. “He’s opened up his backyard, his front yard and all around his house for us to take a bit of a break. It’s not huge, but we’ll make it work.”

According to BC Assessment, the property is approximately 1.4 acres in size.

RELATED: Homeless leader wants Saanich shelter to accommodate entire tent city group

RELATED: Tent city in Saanich’s Regina Park shuts down

RELATED: Homeless campers: We want to live together, consider moving to other Victoria area locations

As for the recently vacated Goldstream Park campground, BC Parks has to assess the area before it can be opened to the public. David Karn, the communications officer with the Ministry of Environment, said, “We anticipate that some remediation will be required, however, we won’t know the scale and timing until we have assessed the impacts.”

Blair Este and Lynne Hibak are among those who moved into Shebib’s yard this afternoon. They’ve been promised a unit in Pacifica Housing and believe they are in the final stages before they acquire it.

“It’s been hard. It’s been two years,” Este said. “I don’t want anyone else to have to go through what we’ve been through.”

The News has reached out to the District of Saanich for comment and will update.

With files from Travis Paterson.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

keili.bartlett@blackpress.ca

 

After 11 a.m. on Oct. 2, homeless campers began leaving Goldstream Provincial Park Campground after a two-week stay. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

Saanich mayoral candidate David Shebib is letting members of Camp Namegans stay on his property on West Saanich Road. (BC Assessment map)

Previous story
Tent city campers pack up and leave Goldstream Park

Just Posted

Trial of Oak Bay father charged in deaths of daughters to be held in Vancouver

Sisters Aubrey, 4, and Chloe Berry, 6, found dead on Christmas Day in father Andrew Berry’s apartment

Victoria, Our Place push for storage space to serve homeless population

An on-site storage facility for carts, bags and bins is planned for the Our Place Society

‘They had nowhere else to go,’ mayoral candidate hosting tent city campers

‘Garbage guru’ David Shebib opens his property to more than 20 campers

Greater Victoria to host 2021 BC Senior Games

BC 55+ Games mark return of a major multi-sport event to Victoria

Look to the Dutch for better bike networks, says Victoria cyclist

Online bike shop owner studied cycle-based urban planning in Amsterdam

VIDEO: Police save stranded 75-year-old B.C. sturgeon

First Nations Police officers initiate river rescue

B.C. teacher left child alone to pee in dark classroom

Coquitlam elementary school teacher had allowed girl to pee themselves frequently

Refugee claimant guilty of assault for spitting on immigration officer

Incident happened at B.C. border crossing, involving Ronald Dosson

Carbon tax, sales tax breaks finally make B.C. LNG happen

Electric cars, home heat pumps promoted to lower emissions

Canada will pursue deeper trade ties with China: Prime minister

Meanwhile, U.S. president Donald Trump is currently embroiled in a trade dispute with China

Small claims court for ‘wedding plans gone seriously wrong’

The 17-page decision reads like a suspense thriller for anyone who has ever planned their own wedding

South Island Prosperity Project brings Victoria to international AI stage

CEO shared Victoria’s plan to create a more sustainable, convenient transportation network

Don’t take pot on international flights, transport minister warns

Travellers on domestic flights will be allowed to carry a small quantity of cannabis once pot legal

Q&A: John Horgan on environmental challenges of LNG Canada

Premier calls on other parties to support project and his safeguards

Most Read