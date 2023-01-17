A tentative contract has been reached for 21,700 people who work in B.C.’s private homes, group homes, residential living centres, child development and mental-health centres. (pixabay photo)

A tentative contract has been reached for 21,700 people who work in B.C.’s private homes, group homes, residential living centres, child development and mental-health centres. (pixabay photo)

Tentative contract reached for thousands of health support workers in B.C.

Details of three-year contract being withheld pending ratification vote

Thousands of health-care support workers in British Columbia have a tentative contract agreement after a year of talks.

The BC General Employees’ Union and Health Employers Association announced the agreement Monday, saying it was reached early Sunday morning.

The contract covers 21,700 people who work in private homes, group homes, residential living centres, child development, mental-health centres and other programs around B.C.

The union says in a statement the deal represents substantial gains that workers had identified, such as significant wage increases, protecting workers’ benefits and greater control over working conditions.

Full details of the contract won’t be released until after the ratification vote, but the union says it’s a three-year term with general wage increases in each year, and contains a clause for low-wage redress for some workers.

The BCGEU represents about 13,000 of the workers under the contract, while representatives of other unions, including Hospital Employees, CUPE, Health Sciences Association and BC Nurses Union, were also at the negotiation table.

RELATED: B.C. paramedics union, province agree on tentative new contract

RELATED: B.C. teachers strongly approve three-year contract with pay boost, added benefits

BC legislatureHealth

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nearly 30 years after being found guilty of murder, sisters’ conviction under review
Next story
As NDP gathers to talk strategy, MPs vow to keep Liberals at their word on pharmacare

Just Posted

The Trial Islands Ecological Reserve off Oak Bay was the first designated Key Biodiversity Area in all of Canada. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Greater Victoria’s Trial Islands, Fort Rodd touted as key biodiversity areas

William Head Institution is shown through a security fence. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Lam)
William Head escapee warnings improving, but still need work: fire chief

The Victoria area saw average adjusted housing prices rise by 2.3 per cent while Canada saw a 12 per cent decline from 2021 to 2022, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Jan. 16. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Greater Victoria housing prices rise in 2022 despite Canada seeing a decline

Old Vic Fish and Chips has joined the growing list of downtown Victoria businesses to announce they are closing their doors over the past few months, but Downtown Victoria said it is likely just the natural ebb and flow of downtown businesses, rather than any cause for concern. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Downtown Victoria says it’s still strong for business, despite string of closures