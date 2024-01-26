Tentative deal reached in Comox Valley/Campbell River transit strike

Ratification vote needed to cement deal reached in month-long dispute

According to a statement released by PW Transit Canada, a deal has been reached with Unifor 114 to put an end to the transit strike affecting riders in the Comox Valley and Campbell River.

“PWTransit Canada is pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with the Unifor 114 bargaining committee for Comox Valley and Campbell River transit systems,” the statement reads. “The date for ratification is still to be determined. If all goes well, details on when the public can expect Transit Services to resume will be announced next week.

“The company has no further comment at this time.”

Unifor national representative Gavin Davies said the union will release a statement after the ratification process (next week) and added that the service will resume as quickly as possible after the ratification is complete.

“Our skilled trades members are presently working to ensure the fleet is road worthy and the CVI are up to date so as not to further delay a service return,” Davies said in an email.

Union members had been working without a contract since March 31, 2023 and walked off the job Dec. 15.

