The District of Oak Bay issued a notice to cease encampment at Uplands Park Thursday afternoon. (Flavio Nienow/News staff)

Tents remain erected at homeless park in Oak Bay Friday morning

The District of Oak Bay issued a notice cease encampment Thursday afternoon

Tents remain erected Friday morning at the homeless camp in Uplands Park despite the District of Oak Bay issuing a notice cease encampment Thursday afternoon.

https://twitter.com/OakBayNews/status/1053308036880654337

READ MORE: District of Oak Bay issues notice to cease tent city

Yesteday police also served up tent city with a $1,882 bill for damages from fall of 2017.

READ MORE: Tent city campers told to leave Oak Bay, given outstanding bill

The group calling itself Namegans Nation held court in Regina Park from April until mid-September and have moved regularly since, under directives from both the provincial and municipal governments.

The camp, now a group of roughly 30 people, moved from it’s latest site – provincial land near Saanich municipal hall – to Oak Bay on Wednesday evening.

Camp leader Chrissy Brett was not immediately available for a comment this morning.

More to come.


