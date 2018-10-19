Tents remain erected at homeless park in Oak Bay Friday morning

Tents remain erected Friday morning at the homeless camp in Uplands Park despite the District of Oak Bay issuing a notice cease encampment Thursday afternoon.
https://twitter.com/OakBayNews/status/1053308036880654337
Yesteday police also served up tent city with a $1,882 bill for damages from fall of 2017.
The group calling itself Namegans Nation held court in Regina Park from April until mid-September and have moved regularly since, under directives from both the provincial and municipal governments.
The camp, now a group of roughly 30 people, moved from it’s latest site – provincial land near Saanich municipal hall – to Oak Bay on Wednesday evening.
Camp leader Chrissy Brett was not immediately available for a comment this morning.
More to come.
flavio.nienow@oakbaynews.com
