Terry Fox's brother conquers 7,000-km, cross-Canada bike ride with team

Darrell Fox, and 7 other cyclists, finished ride where Terry's Marathon of Hope began

"Finish it."

That's what was written on the T-shirts of countless Terry Fox fans as brother Darrell Fox of Chilliwack and his National Ride of Hope team pedalled 7,000 kilometres across Canada to raise money for cancer research.

And on Thursday, July 10, that's exactly what they did.

After 32 non-stop days of cycling Darrell and seven other cyclists, celebrated the end of their journey. As they rode into St. John's, Newfoundland, the same place where Terry dipped his artificial leg into the Atlantic Ocean officially beginning his Marathon of Hope back in 1980, a crowd people was there to cheer them on.

"We did it! There was no way we were not empowered by Terry, family and loved ones touched by cancer," Darrell wrote on social media on July 11.

The eight-member National Ride of Hope team successfully brought in more than $1.1 million for the Terry Fox Foundation, surpassing their goal.

The cycling team included two other cyclists from B.C., one from Manitoba, and three from Eastern Canada, plus a support team of six including.

Darrell publicly shared daily updates of the journey on social media.

"We rode for 32 consecutive days. Terry ran for 143 days. We rode on carbon bikes finely tuned by a bike mechanic. Terry ran on a walking leg crudely modified for running. We started riding most mornings at 7 a.m. Terry started running at 5 a.m. We met Canadians and Terry Foxers in every province who cheered us on. Terry was greeted by thousands and thousands more. We had very little down time. Terry had none."

Juschka Clarke, also of Chilliwack, and Darrell spoke highly of the warm welcomes they received in numerous cities.

They celebrated Canada Day in Ottawa where Clarke mentioned the "immense pride" the entire team felt not only for Terry Fox, but for Canada as well.

"I felt everyone with us up on that stage today – everyone who has been touched by cancer, and everyone who has shared their story with us throughout the ride. I am so eternally grateful for every single moment on this ride," Clarke wrote on July 1.

The National Ride of Hope team – including Chilliwack residents Darrell Fox (fourth from right) and Juschka Clarke (third from right) – poses for a photo with Ryan Reynolds in Ottawa on Canada Day. (Juschka Clarke/ Facebook)

Along the way, they met cancer survivors, celebrities including Ryan Reynolds, politicians, and people who shared their personal stories about Terry.

"I have said often I know why Terry ran across the country in 1980, but I have never found the answer to how he proved impossible is possible," Darrell wrote. "I did not expect to find the answer on this ride. I also did not expect to have even more appreciation, respect, and admiration for what Terry accomplished and left for us.

"We live in a big beautiful country, more than that, a country comprised of big hearts and generous and giving people. Can we get to $1.2 million?" he asked.

People can still support the National Ride of Hope. To donate, go to terryfox.org/terry-fox-national-ride-of-hope.