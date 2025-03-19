Tesla removed from Vancouver International Auto Show for safety concerns

In Canada and the U.S., there have been incidents of people lighting Tesla vehicles, chargers on fire

The organizers of the Vancouver International Auto Show have decided to remove Tesla from the lineup.

Auto show executive director Eric Nicholl said in an emailed statement Tuesday (March 18) that the organization decided to remove Tesla as a participant in the event, "after the automaker was provided multiple opportunities to voluntarily withdraw." The auto show first provided Tesla with an opportunity to withdraw last week and several more offers were made, but the company declined each time.

"The Vancouver Auto Show’s primary concern is the safety of attendees, exhibitors, and staff. This decision will ensure all attendees can be solely focused on enjoying the many positive elements of the event," Nicholl added. The Vancouver International Auto Show, which runs March 19 to 23, is described as "Western Canada's premiere automotive experience and B.C.'s best attended consumer show."

Tesla was at the 2024 auto show, which was the first show in four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In parts of Canada and the U.S., people have set Teslas and their chargers on fire. In B.C., Tesla superchargers at a Nanaimo mall are out of service after they were allegedly tampered with, causing two of the units to catch fire.

The U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi have called the acts "nothing short of domestic terrorism." In a March 18 press release, Bondi said the U.S. Department of Justice has already charged some people and there are plans to continue investigations.

The move comes as tensions have heightened around Tesla products and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has become a senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump amid an ongoing trade war between the U.S. and Canada.

BC Hydro made the move to make Tesla products, such as chargers, energy storage batteries and inverters, ineligible for its electric vehicle charger rebate program. The change went into effect March 12, but people who purchased the products or received pre-approval before March 12, can still qualify for the rebates and will be processed as normal.

Energy Minister Adrian Dix told media on March 13 that while it won't affect Tesla's availability in the market, it just means people aren't going to have future access to the subsidy.

"I don't think anyone in British Columbia needs to be told why and I think most people would support their removal from that list."

– With files from Chris Bush