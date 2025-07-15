 Skip to content
Tex the wayward B.C. grizzly bear found dead on Texada Island: COS

Conservation Officer Service confirm bear, which had been creating concern on the island off the southern B.C. coast, was shot
Robin Grant
Image of Tex, a Grizzly that has returned to Texada Island, after being relocated twice. Photo Credit: Mark Robert

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) has confirmed that the grizzly bear roaming Texada Island, which was allegedly shot by a resident in the Van Anda area, has been found dead.

"The COS can confirm it is the tagged grizzly bear seen on Texada Island in recent weeks, and that it was shot," reads a (COS) social media post. "The bear will undergo a necropsy."

The young grizzly, nicknamed "Tex" by locals who worried about its safety and were urging for the bear to be translocated, was spotted on Texada Island several weeks ago after swimming over from the Powell River area.

READ MORE: North Island First Nation offers a home to wayward grizzly bear roaming Texada Island

The post on social media comes an hour after the COS reported that it had received a report that a grizzly bear had been shot, and that the COS was investigating. At the time, the COS couldn't confirm a bear was shot or wounded.

More to come ...

About the Author: Robin Grant

I am passionate about climate and environmental journalism, and I want to use my research skills to explore stories more thoroughly through public documents and access-to-information records.
