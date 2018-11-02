The cost of Calgary hosting the 2026 Winter Games

A breakdown on the cost of the games should the city win

A quick look at estimated costs for Calgary and Canmore, Alta., to host the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, according to bid corporation Calgary 2026 revised host draft plan and Government of Canada figures.

Total estimated cost: $5.1 billion.

RELATED: Calgary 2026 Olympic Games bid survives city council vote on plebiscite

Public investment: Government of Canada, $1.45 billion; Province of Alberta, $700 million: City of Calgary $390 million, plus $150 million credit for previous financial commitment to improve a downtown district that would be a games hub; Town of Canmore, $3 million.

Private funding: $2.23 billion from games revenues, including a $1.2 billion contribution from the International Olympic Commitee in cash and services.

Contingency funds to mitigate financial risk: $1.1 billion.

Financial guarantor against debt: None.

Security budget: $445 million.

RELATED: Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

New Calgary sports venues proposed: $403 million for a multi-purpose indoor fieldhouse and 5,000-seat arena.

1988 venues reboot: $502 million to upgrade McMahon Stadium, Scotiabank Saddledome, Olympic Oval, WinSports sliding track and ski kill, Nakiska Ski Resport, Canmore Nordic Centre, BMO Centre and Big 4 buildings.

Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New state-of-the-art building built in Langford for tech company
Next story
Trial of Toronto woman in fatal stabbing hears of her mental illness

Just Posted

Esquimalt students place poppies at graves of Canadian veterans

Rockheights Middle School students took part in the ‘No Stone Left Alone’ program

Great gazebo games underway in Saanich

Parks confiscate gazebo, protesters order four more

Victoria mother whose son died in sailing accident goes to court

Teen Gabriel Pollard died after his transportation sling malfunctioned

Victoria shipyard one of three in Canada to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

Funds are to maintain Canada’s 12 Halifax-class frigates

Return to Regina Park: Members of tent city met by concerned neighbours

Homeless activists take shelter at Regina Park for first time since remediation

Speeding cars and near-misses have George Jay parents calling for change

A car going 10 or 20 km/h over can mean difference between life and death if pedestrian struck

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

The cost of Calgary hosting the 2026 Winter Games

A breakdown on the cost of the games should the city win

Asylum seekers will wait up to two years for refugee claims to be processed

The Immigration and Refugee Board says wait times are currently at 21 months

Trial of Toronto woman in fatal stabbing hears of her mental illness

Rohinie Bisesar pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder

Man arrested minutes after bank robbery in Nanaimo

TD Canada Trust on Bowen Road and Dufferin robbed Thursday

Parksville post office re-opens following evacuation scare

‘Powdery substance’ found on package deemed not harmful by investigators

DNA confirms couple died in B.C. plane crash

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton in November 2017 with two people onboard when it went missing

Most Read