The Dalmatian welcomes tenants in new Victoria attainable housing project

Victoria’s new downtown public safety headquarters on Johnson Street includes various emergency response elements for fire and ambulance services, while also hosting 130 housing units in the 12-storey building’s upper floors. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)

The attainable housing development above Victoria’s new fire station has opened its doors to tenants.

Located at 1021 Johnson St., the Dalmation is a partnership through BC Housing between the province, City of Victoria, Pacifica Housing and Dalmation Developments. According to a statement from the province, it is the “largest purpose-built affordable rental project of its kind in downtown Victoria.”

For people with moderate and low incomes, eight floors in the 12-storey building host 130 units including a mix of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Monthly rents range from $375 to $2,900 depending on unit size and the resident’s income.

On behalf of Dalmation Developments, Jawl Residential built the new rentals and firehall as the first phase of a mixed-use development. More than 800 market-rate rentals are planned for the remaining phases which will also include a mix of commercial space, including retail and restaurant space, and public spaces featuring a 2,700 sq. ft. plaza.

ALSO READ: Victoria’s new $36M disaster-proof public safety headquarters includes 130 housing units

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

affordable housing