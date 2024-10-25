'The fight was on': driver, cop exchange blows after B.C. traffic stop

Officer was attacked after advising driver of arrest: RCMP

One man is in custody after a traffic stop in White Rock took a violent turn Friday (Oct. 25) morning.

Const. Chantal Sears said things went sideways after a driver who was pulled over during a random patrol was advised that he would be arrested for dangerous driving.

The incident unfolded just before 10 a.m., near North Bluff Road and Nichol Road.

The arresting officer had been eastbound on North Bluff when he spotted an older, westbound sedan "doing excessive speed and driving recklessly," Sears said.

After receiving news of his impending arrest, the driver resisted and "the fight was on," Sears said.

The scene – which ultimately played out on the Surrey side of North Bluff, on 140 Avenue – caught the attention of many.

"We were getting multiple 911 calls from the public … saying that an officer was engaged in a fight on the roadway," Sears said.

Both White Rock and Surrey RCMP flooded the area. An off-duty Vancouver Police officer also assisted.

Sears said the driver, who sustained "a visible injury to his face" during the altercation, was taken to hospital to get checked out. The arresting officer received minor scrapes and bruises.

She noted such incidents occur "very rarely" in White Rock.

A 36-year-old Surrey resident is facing charges of obstruction and assaulting a police officer.

Sears said a number of witnesses were seen capturing video of the altercation on their cellphones. Investigators are asking for these witnesses to provide the footage to RCMP, either by dropping it off to the Pacific Avenue detachment (15299 Pacific Ave.), or contacting police at 778-545-4800 to make arrangements.