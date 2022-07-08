Craig James, former clerk of the B.C. legislative assembly, leaves B.C. Supreme Court after a sentencing hearing in Vancouver, on Monday, July 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Craig James, former clerk of the B.C. legislative assembly, leaves B.C. Supreme Court after a sentencing hearing in Vancouver, on Monday, July 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The former clerk of the B.C. legislature to serve house arrest

Craig James, who’s 71 years old, was found guilty of fraud and breach of trust

A B.C. Supreme Court Judge has handed the former clerk of British Columbia’s legislature a conditional sentence to be served under house arrest for three months.

Craig James, who’s 71 years old, was found guilty of fraud and breach of trust over expenses of a new suit and shirts he claimed as work attire.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes sentenced James to three months, imprisonment but to be served in his home.

Holmes says because of the nature of the offence, a conditional discharge would be contrary to the public interest.

James must serve the first month of his term under 24-hour house arrest and the next two months at home between the hours and 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The Crown had asked for a jail term of up to a year, while the defence wanted James to be given 12-months probation and a conditional sentence.

READ MORE: Former B.C. legislature clerk guilty on one count of fraud, breach of trust

– The Canadian Press

BC legislatureLaw and justice

Previous story
Ex-leader Shinzo Abe shot, critically wounded in shock attack in Japan
Next story
Rogers outage affecting use of debit, debit credit cards at BC Ferries terminals, on vessels

Just Posted

Cyclists roll down Wharf Street’s protected bike lane in Victoria. (Jake Romphf/News staff)
Victoria looks at bike network past and future as city rolls with the changes

Players and coaches with the Cordova Bay U-15 girls softball team celebrate their bronze medal at the provincial C championships in North Vancouver last weekend. Pictured are (back row, left) coach Treana Clarke, head coach Doug Caul, Lauryn Gladstone, Ruby Jones, Sophie Caul, Kate McNicol, Naomi Young, Brooklyn Ball, coach Lisa Jones; (front left) assistant coach Kass Gibbs, Jenna Gibbs, Lucy Caul, Carys Clarke, Madeline Baxter and Kate Niedjalski. (Photo courtesy Mia Ball)
Saanich softballers go down to the wire at provincial championships

Jasmeen Lalari delivered the valedictorian speech at Stelly’s secondary’s graduation recognition ceremony. Lalari plans to study law at the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy of Jasmeen Lalari)
New experiences, community service motivate Stelly’s secondary valedictorian

A peacock pops in to the Oak Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library. (GVPL/Twitter)
Peacock pops in to peruse Oak Bay library