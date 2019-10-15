In this 2017 photo MEMSS teacher Aliceyn Fokuli and her students took part in the ShakeOutBC drill. (Photo Gerry Leibel)

The Great British Columbia ShakeOut returns Oct. 17

Residents across the province drop, cover and hold on

Victoria has a one-in-three probability of a damaging earthquake in the next 50 years, and Greater Victoria residents need to be ready.

On Oct. 17. At 10:17 a.m. thousands of residents will ‘drop, cover and hold on’ for two minutes during the annual provincial earthquake drill – The Great British Columbia ShakeOut.

READ ALSO: Esquimalt launches its own emergency alert system

People are asked to drop to the floor, take cover under a desk or sturdy piece of furniture — protecting your head and torso — and hold on to the piece of furniture until the shaking stops. Once the shaking stops, count to 60 before you get up in order to allow things to settle.

Emergency Management Victoria is offering free emergency preparedness workshops this fall, for more information visit victoriaready.ca.

READ ALSO: Are you ready for the Big One?

The District of Saanich uses its website, saanich.ca, and social media channels to communicate during emergency situations and residents are encouraged to check out the emergency notification page demonstration during the ShakeOut.

For more infraction visit shakeoutbc.ca.


