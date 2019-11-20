The Grinch was spotted on Beacon Avenue in Sidney as the town prepares for the holiday season. (Town of Sidney/Twitter)

The Grinch decks the halls for Sidney’s holiday season

A flurry of holiday events to be had in Sidney this year

He’s cuddly as a cactus, charming as an eel, he’s a bad banana with a greasy black peel. He’s none other than The Grinch and he’s been spotted in Sidney as the town prepares to get festive for the holiday season.

Sidney’s Parks Department enlisted his help to line the streets with lights as residents prepare for the town to be filled with Christmas joy.

Throughout November and December, Sidney transforms into a winter wonderland with lights aglow and music from carollers.

The Town has a series of upcoming festivities lined up as well for residents and visitors to get into the holiday spirit.

The Sidney Merchants’ Open House features shopping, food, carriage rides, photo booths and visits with Santa and takes place on Nov. 23 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Breakfast with Santa at the Peninsula Celebration Society’s annual event will take place on Nov. 30 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

December kicks off with the Sidney Sparkles Christmas Parade on Dec. 1 from 5 to 6 p.m. as well as the Lighted Boat Parade on the waterfront near Beacon Park.

The Mary Winspear Centre’s Christmas trees will be on display from Nov. 26 to Jan. 5 and visitors can vote for their favourite tree.

The Sidney Museum will be getting into the holiday spirit as well for the entire month of December with a Toys ‘N’ Teddies exhibit displaying toys from the 1970s to the 1990s.

Holiday carollers will hit the streets of Sidney every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. between Nov. 30 and Dec. 22.

The Town of Sidney’s Parks Department will be working hard – with their new helper The Grinch – to make the town glow with warmth and cheer as the festive season kicks off.

For more information on Sidney’s upcoming holiday events, visit sidneybia.ca.

