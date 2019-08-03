The main cast of The Addams Family T.V. show poses together in 1964 (ABC Television/Wikimedia Commons)

The Kaleidoscope Theatre for Young People presents the Addam’s Family musical

Join the ghoulish cast for an evening of love and lament on Aug. 9 and 10

Gomez, Morticia, Lurch, Wednesday and the rest of the Addams family will be in attendance for the Kaleidoscope Theatre for Young People’s summer musical.

The group of 35 young actors ages 10 to 16 will be portraying the ghoulish and goofy Addams family in a 70-minute musical on Aug. 9 and 10 at the Langham Court Theatre. The play will feature Charles Addams’ original characters in a story adapted by Marc Tumminelli from the Broadway Musical written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.

The Addams Family cast and crew worked with Director Pat Rundell, Music Director Anna Shill and Choreographer Hailey Fowler for 10 intensive days during the summer break to prepare for opening night.

READ ALSO: World of electronic musical wonders await at long weekend festival

READ ALSO: Victoria Symphony celebrates 30 years of making a splash in the harbour

In the musical, the magnificently morbid Wednesday Addams, played by Maya Fischer, falls in love with a cheerful, bright boy from a “warm-blooded” family. This causes all kinds of mayhem as he doesn’t quite fit the Addams family’s macabre aesthetic. The family endures a night that will change them forever.

Abigail Gibbs designed the costumes, Emma Dickerson organized the lighting and Doug Rundell built the set for the musical.

The Kaleidoscope Theatre for Young People, started in 1974, provides young people and families with the opportunity to experience professional theatre training in acting, singing, and voice. There are classes offered year-round for folks ages three to 17.

For information about ticket purchasing, visit Kaleidoscope.bc.ca or reserve your seats by calling the Langham Court Theatre Box Office at (250) 384 2142.

