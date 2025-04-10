'The Last of Us' season 2, partly filmed in B.C., set to debut

Filming for HBO's 'The Last of Us' closed off downtown Nanaimo last April

An Emmy Award-winning television series, part of which was filmed on Vancouver Island, will air its season premiere this weekend.

The second season of The Last of Us will debut on HBO and stream on Crave in Canada beginning Sunday, April 13. The series, based on a PlayStation video game, tells the tale of civilization trying to survive after a fungal-borne virus decimates Earth's population and turns humans into zombies. The series stars Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Kaitlyn Dever as Abby and Pedro Pascal as Joel.

Season 2 takes place five years after the events of the first season and is comprised of seven episodes, airing weekly till May 25.

Last April and May, production of The Last of Us took over downtown Nanaimo. That activity, along with filming for three other notable productions, contributed close to $1.6 million to the local economy in the form of accommodations and food, according to estimates provided last year by the Vancouver Island North Film Commission to the Regional District of Nanaimo.

Filming took place in other parts of B.C. as well, including downtown Vancouver.

The first season debuted in January 2023. Nick Offerman and Storm Reid won Emmys for Outstanding Guest Actor and Actress in a Drama Series, and the series also won Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie and Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup.