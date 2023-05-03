The Monster inflatable obstacle course coming to Victoria

The Monster inflatable obstacle course is coming to Victoria. (Rob Jones photo)

The Monster is arriving in Victoria next month.

Billed as the world’s biggest inflatable obstacle course, the event is set to take over Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park from June 8 to 11.

It features a 1,000 foot-long course, live DJ’s, 42 obstacles and a 59-foot slide. There will also be several food and drink options available on-site.

The event originated in the United Kingdom in 2017 and Victoria will mark the Canadian debut for the event. The Monster is also scheduled for Abbotsford’s Tradex from June 15 to 18.

Sessions are ticketed and are sold in 30-minute blocks. It is recommended to arrive 30 minutes before your scheduled session.

There are adult and family friendly hours and all users below the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. It can take anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes to complete the course, but organizers state most complete the course on average in about 15 to 20 minutes.

For more information, visit themonster-canada.com.

