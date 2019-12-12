The Sticky Wicket, The Strathcona hotel and other venues in the same complex closed on Thursday afternoon due to ‘construction issues’ according to a Facebook post from the business. (The Sticky Wicket Pub & Restaurant/Facebook)

The Strathcona hotel complex venues closed due to ‘construction issues’

Business announced closure on Thursday afternoon on Facebook

All venues at downtown Victoria’s Strathcona complex including The Sticky Wicket Pub and Restaurant, The Strathcona hotel and the liquor store suddenly closed on Thursday afternoon.

Construction issues are cited as the reason for the closure, according to a post from The Sticky Wicket Pub & Restaurant Facebook page.

READ ALSO: Victoria loses its only strip club

“We are terribly sorry for any inconvenience this has caused,” the post says.

The Strathcona Complex is located in downtown Victoria at the corner of Douglas and Courtney streets. It includes a hotel, liquor store, pub, games room and clubhouse restaurant that serves as a late night venue as well.

The Facebook post did not specify when the venues are expected to reopen.

Black Press Media has reached out to The Sticky Wicket and The Strathcona hotel for comment.

READ ALSO: Four Mile Pub plans to re-open by January 2020

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Baloney Meter: Is Trudeau’s mandate the ‘weakest’ in Canadian history?
Next story
Canadian airline passengers to be eligible for $1,000 in compensation for delayed flights

Just Posted

Sooke hospice services a ‘hidden gem’

Hospice care at Ayre Manor not well known enough, say officials

Canadian airline passengers to be eligible for $1,000 in compensation for delayed flights

Passengers can also receive compensation for overbooking, lost luggage and other inconveniences

Beaver Lake in Saanich unsafe for swimming as blue-green algae blooms

Safety notices are being posted in the park

More rowers come forward with complaints about coach, criticism of UVic

Barney Williams is accused of verbal abuse and harassment

Sooke student hit by vehicle in high school crosswalk

Injuries appear to be non-life threatening, but student was taken to hospital by ambulance

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

VIDEO: A new marijuana cultivation facility leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 12

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

RCMP take care when burying sex mannequins found this year in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed

Mount Washington receives more than 30cm of snow

Last week, the resort announced they were pushing back opening day due to lack of snow.

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Potential for ticks to transfer to clothing

Most Read