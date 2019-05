High of 16 C for Friday

Happy Friday. It’s day five of the sun streak.

According to Environment Canada Friday will be cloudy becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon with a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 7 C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 18 C with an overnight low of 7 C.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 18 C and an overnight low of 7 C.