The suspect was held for court. (Black Press file photo)

Victoria police arrest arson suspect after multiple fires

The suspect faces three recommended arson charges

Victoria police say they witnessed a person commit arson at a BC Transit bus shelter and have arrested the suspect.

Officers were conducting surveillance in the 2900-block of Cedar Hill Road at approximately 1:50 a.m. Wednesday (March 8) when they say the suspect entered the bus shelter.

Flames were seen coming from the shelter, and the suspect left the area on foot.

Officers put out the fire and took the suspect into custody.

Investigators say the suspect came to their attention after two fires at a construction site in the 1300-block of Hillside Avenue on Sunday and Tuesday.

The suspect was captured on video lighting fires at the site on both days and damaging multiple portable toilets.

The suspect was held for court and faces three recommended arson charges and has outstanding warrants for mischief.

Officers are also investigating after a fire destroyed a rental truck in the 700-block of Topaz Avenue just after 11:20 p.m. on Monday

The Victoria Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames and keep them from spreading.

Officers currently don’t know if this fire is related to the others this week.

The suspect was held for court. (Black Press file photo)
